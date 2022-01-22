Lesson learned: James River boys build big lead and roll to win over Lord Botetourt

By Christian Moody

BUCHANAN – Momentum in sports is an intangible element, its presence felt although it’s impossible to compute.

Momentum as a property of physics is mass multiplied by velocity.

In James River’s 69-54 dismantling of Lord Botetourt Saturday night, the Knights’ momentum was more of physics than feeling.

The Knights had more mass and more velocity across the board, and never surrendered the momentum in the game, steadily widening the point margin until late in the fourth quarter, never allowing the visitors a run of more than five points in any stretch.

James River coach Ethan Humphries said the game plan was to use the size advantage to move the game into the paint.

“We didn’t want to get in a 3-point shooting contest,” Humphries said. “As confident as we are as shooters, we knew we had a height advantage at pretty much every spot. We emphasized being tough and getting to our spots.”

The passing was sharp, breaking through pressure and effectively playing keep-away. Even on long passes, The Knights showed the speed to beat the Cavs defenders to the ball and avoid turnovers.

Size times speed equals momentum.

Toughness and effort, said senior forward Patrick Clevenger, were also keys.

“Our whole game plan was inside out, get it on the block, get it on the post then kick it out and clean up the glass,” said Clevenger, who had scored 12 of his 17 points in the paint.

He also won the Windex award for glass cleaning with 11 rebounds. The Knights won the rebounding battle 36-23.

James River (10-3) scored 44 points in the paint and shot 52 percent from the field, although that includes early misses from outside the arc. On 2-point attempts, the Knights were 22-of-33 (66.7 percent).

Corey Easton hit three 3-pointers and scored 23 points with nine rebounds for the winners.

Botetourt (10-4) had more trouble getting shots to fall, shooting 38.5 percent (20-of-52) and 4-of-15 from 3-point land.

“We have to make shots in order to counteract their size,” said Botetourt coach Andrew Hart. “They’re a lot bigger than us and a lot stronger than us. And it was clear they wanted it more tonight.”

If those who forget history are doomed to repeat it, James River is not going to suffer for lack of memory. On Dec. 8, the Knights surrendered an 18-point lead and lost to their county rival.

That memory loomed large in the minds of coaches and players.

“At halftime I told them this is a familiar spot,” Humphries said. “I’m glad we executed in the second half just like we did in the first half.”

Clevenger said he thought about the first meeting throughout the game.

“Even with 30 seconds to go, I didn’t think the lead was safe,” he said.

To avoid a second collapse, Clevenger said a strong start to the second half was key.

“We said we have to come out and be tougher in the first four minutes. Those will be the key to the game,” he said.

Those four minutes saw little scoring from either team as James River extended a 33-22 halftime lead to 39-23 on a Corey Easton 3-pointer and three free throws from Ryan Steger. Then Corey Easton hit two more from downtown late in the quarter.

Jayson Easton had his big quarter at the outset, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the first. He also had nine boards.

Botetourt was led by Conner Tilley’s 24 points and eight rebounds.

Humphries said the game plan was very different when the game was scheduled for Jan. 3, but weather postponed it until Saturday.

“We had a different game plan when we had a week to prepare for Jan. 3. Tonight we said it’s too late in the year, we’re not going to switch anything up. We’re going to be who we are. It turned out really well,” the coach said.