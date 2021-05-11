 Skip to main content
Timesland scores


Monday prep scores, Tuesday schedule
MONDAY

BASEBALL

Staunton River 28, William Fleming 4

Franklin County 16, Floyd County 6, 1st game

Floyd County 5, Franklin County 2, 2nd game

Halifax County 12, Magna Vista 1

Bassett 12, Patrick County 0

Carroll County 9, Radford 6

Glenvar 11, Alleghany 2

Narrows 4, Eastern Montgomery 0

SOFTBALL

Franklin County 15, Floyd County 0

Staunton River 18, William Fleming 0

Halifax County 15, Magna Vista 1

Patrick County 2, Bassett 1

Glenvar 1, Alleghany 0

Carroll County 21, Radford 8

Parry McCluer 24, Narrows 0

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick County 1, George Washington 0

Giles 3, Alleghany 1

Glenvar 4, Radford 3

Grayson County 5, Fort Chiswell 3

George Wythe 1, Auburn 0

Parry McCluer 5, Narrows 4

Boys Home of Virginia 11, Bath County 3

GIRLS SOCCER

James River 10, Floyd County 0

Alleghany 6, Giles 1

Radford 4, Glenvar 3, OT

George Wythe 2, Auburn 1

Bland County 2, Galax 2, tie

BOYS TENNIS

Lord Botetourt 5, Franklin County 4

William Fleming at Staunton River

Blacksburg 9, Pulaski County 0

Salem 5, Cave Spring 4

Patrick Henry 6, Christiansburg 3

E.C. Glass 9, Jefferson Forest 0

Heritage 7, Liberty 2

Magna Vista 7, Bassett 2

Patrick County 8, George Washington 1

Marion 6, Lebanon 3

Radford 9, Carroll County 0

Glenvar 7, Floyd County 2

Galax at George Wythe

GIRLS TENNIS

Lord Botetourt 5, Franklin County 4

Northside 5, William Byrd 4

Staunton River 9, William Fleming 0

Blacksburg 9, Pulaski County 0

Cave Spring 8, Salem 1

Patrick Henry 9, Christiansburg 0

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

Heritage 7, Liberty 2

Bassett 9, Magna Vista 0

George Washington 7, Patrick County 2

Marion 6, Lebanon 3

Radford 8, Carroll County 1

Floyd County 7, Glenvar 2

Giles 9, Narrows 0

Auburn 5, Grayson County 4

Galax 7, George Wythe 2

Parry McCluer at Bath County

BOYS LACROSSE

Christiansburg 9, William Byrd 8

Salem 16, Cave Spring 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

William Byrd 21, Christiansburg 2

Patrick Henry 23, Blacksburg 4

Salem 17, Cave Spring 0

Rockbridge County 18, Jefferson Forest 2

———————————-

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Staunton River at Franklin County

William Byrd at Lord Botetourt

Northside at William Fleming

Cave Spring at Blacksburg

Salem at Christiansburg

Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley

Jefferson Forest at Liberty

Magna Vista at Tunstall

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County

Marion at Richlands

George Wythe at Auburn

Bland County at Galax

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell

Eastern Montgomery at Covington

Honaker at Chilhowie

Rural Retreat at Holston

SOFTBALL

Staunton River at Franklin County

Lord Botetourt at William Byrd

William Fleming at Northside

Christiansburg at Blacksburg

Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry

Jefferson Forest at Liberty

Magna Vista at Tunstall

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County

Marion at Richlands

George Wythe at Auburn

Bland County at Galax

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell

Honaker at Chilhowie

Rural Retreat at Holston

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin County at Staunton River

Lord Botetourt at William Byrd

William Fleming at Northside

Cave Spring at Blacksburg

Christiansburg at Abingdon

Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley

Tunstall at Magna Vista

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County

Richlands at Marion

Galax at Carroll County

Craig County at Covington

GIRLS SOCCER

Staunton River at Franklin County

William Byrd at Lord Botetourt

Northside at William Fleming

Blacksburg at Cave Spring

Abingdon at Christiansburg

Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

Heritage at Liberty

Magna Vista at Tunstall

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg

Carroll County at Galax

SWVa Home School at James River

Eastern Montgomery at George Wythe, canceled

BOYS TENNIS

Lord Botetourt at Northside

Christiansburg at Carroll County

Rockbridge County at Spotswood

Marion at Richlands

Glenvar at Alleghany

Radford at Giles

Galax at Grayson County

GIRLS TENNIS

Hidden Valley at Cave Spring

Carroll County at Christiansburg

Spotswood at Rockbridge County

Richlands at Marion

Alleghany at Glenvar

Giles at Radford

Galax at Fort Chiswell

Rural Retreat at George Wythe

Narrows at Parry McCluer

BOYS LACROSSE

Rockbridge County at Jefferson Forest

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

