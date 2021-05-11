Monday prep scores, Tuesday schedule

MONDAY
BASEBALL
Staunton River 28, William Fleming 4
Franklin County 16, Floyd County 6, 1st game
Floyd County 5, Franklin County 2, 2nd game
Halifax County 12, Magna Vista 1
Bassett 12, Patrick County 0
Carroll County 9, Radford 6
Glenvar 11, Alleghany 2
Narrows 4, Eastern Montgomery 0
SOFTBALL
Franklin County 15, Floyd County 0
Staunton River 18, William Fleming 0
Halifax County 15, Magna Vista 1
Patrick County 2, Bassett 1
Glenvar 1, Alleghany 0
Carroll County 21, Radford 8
Parry McCluer 24, Narrows 0
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick County 1, George Washington 0
Giles 3, Alleghany 1
Glenvar 4, Radford 3
Grayson County 5, Fort Chiswell 3
George Wythe 1, Auburn 0
Parry McCluer 5, Narrows 4
Boys Home of Virginia 11, Bath County 3
GIRLS SOCCER
James River 10, Floyd County 0
Alleghany 6, Giles 1
Radford 4, Glenvar 3, OT
George Wythe 2, Auburn 1
Bland County 2, Galax 2, tie
BOYS TENNIS
Lord Botetourt 5, Franklin County 4
William Fleming at Staunton River
Blacksburg 9, Pulaski County 0
Salem 5, Cave Spring 4
Patrick Henry 6, Christiansburg 3
E.C. Glass 9, Jefferson Forest 0
Heritage 7, Liberty 2
Magna Vista 7, Bassett 2
Patrick County 8, George Washington 1
Marion 6, Lebanon 3
Radford 9, Carroll County 0
Glenvar 7, Floyd County 2
Galax at George Wythe
GIRLS TENNIS
Lord Botetourt 5, Franklin County 4
Northside 5, William Byrd 4
Staunton River 9, William Fleming 0
Blacksburg 9, Pulaski County 0
Cave Spring 8, Salem 1
Patrick Henry 9, Christiansburg 0
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
Heritage 7, Liberty 2
Bassett 9, Magna Vista 0
George Washington 7, Patrick County 2
Marion 6, Lebanon 3
Radford 8, Carroll County 1
Floyd County 7, Glenvar 2
Giles 9, Narrows 0
Auburn 5, Grayson County 4
Galax 7, George Wythe 2
Parry McCluer at Bath County
BOYS LACROSSE
Christiansburg 9, William Byrd 8
Salem 16, Cave Spring 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
William Byrd 21, Christiansburg 2
Patrick Henry 23, Blacksburg 4
Salem 17, Cave Spring 0
Rockbridge County 18, Jefferson Forest 2
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Staunton River at Franklin County
William Byrd at Lord Botetourt
Northside at William Fleming
Cave Spring at Blacksburg
Salem at Christiansburg
Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
Magna Vista at Tunstall
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County
Marion at Richlands
George Wythe at Auburn
Bland County at Galax
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell
Eastern Montgomery at Covington
Honaker at Chilhowie
Rural Retreat at Holston
SOFTBALL
Staunton River at Franklin County
Lord Botetourt at William Byrd
William Fleming at Northside
Christiansburg at Blacksburg
Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
Magna Vista at Tunstall
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County
Marion at Richlands
George Wythe at Auburn
Bland County at Galax
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell
Honaker at Chilhowie
Rural Retreat at Holston
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin County at Staunton River
Lord Botetourt at William Byrd
William Fleming at Northside
Cave Spring at Blacksburg
Christiansburg at Abingdon
Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley
Tunstall at Magna Vista
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County
Richlands at Marion
Galax at Carroll County
Craig County at Covington
GIRLS SOCCER
Staunton River at Franklin County
William Byrd at Lord Botetourt
Northside at William Fleming
Blacksburg at Cave Spring
Abingdon at Christiansburg
Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
Heritage at Liberty
Magna Vista at Tunstall
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg
Carroll County at Galax
SWVa Home School at James River
Eastern Montgomery at George Wythe, canceled
BOYS TENNIS
Lord Botetourt at Northside
Christiansburg at Carroll County
Rockbridge County at Spotswood
Marion at Richlands
Glenvar at Alleghany
Radford at Giles
Galax at Grayson County
GIRLS TENNIS
Hidden Valley at Cave Spring
Carroll County at Christiansburg
Spotswood at Rockbridge County
Richlands at Marion
Alleghany at Glenvar
Giles at Radford
Galax at Fort Chiswell
Rural Retreat at George Wythe
Narrows at Parry McCluer
BOYS LACROSSE
Rockbridge County at Jefferson Forest
