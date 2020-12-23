Narrows gives new girls coach victory in debut

NARROWS — Lainey Stables scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Narrows gave new coach Bradley Sutphin a victory in his debut Monday night with a 57-50 girls basketball win over Graham.
Mya Robertson added 10 points for Narrows (1-0).
Stella Gunter scored a game-high 23 points for Graham (0-1), while Elle Gunter added 17.
Narrows 57, Graham 50
GRAHAM (0-1)
Brown 5, S.Gunter 23, Howery 2, Lester 2, E.Gunter 17.
NARROWS (1-0)
Helvey 6, Ludwig 1, Robertson 10, S.Mann 7, M.Mann 9, Bishop 9, Stables 12, Staten 2, Cook 1.
Graham;9;16;17;8;--;50
Narrows;15;14;14;14;--;57
3-point goals -- Graham 4 (Brown, S.Gunter, Howery, E.Gunter), Narrows 1 (M.Mann).
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 64, Giles 19
FLOYD -- Alexis Kiser hit two of the Buffaloes seven 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in a home victory over the Spartans.
Kiley Hylton chipped in with 14 for Floyd (1-0) and Destiny Harman scored 12.
Floyd County 64, Giles 19
GILES (0-2, 0-2)
B.Reed 2, King 1, K.Reed 4, Mitcham 7, Steele 2, Lucas 3.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-0, 1-0)
Kiser 16, Harman 12, Grim 9, K.Nichols 2, Hylton 14, J.Nichols 3, Vest 8.
Giles;3;7;2;7;--;19
Floyd County;17;25;11;11;--;64
3-point goals -- Giles 1 (Lucas), Floyd County 7 (Kiser 2, Harman 2, Grim, J.Nichols, Vest). JV -- Floyd County won 62-13.
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 90, Giles 63
PEARISBURG -- Mitchell Thompson and Dylan Bond made five 3-pointers apiece and the Buffaloes finished with 14 as a team in a road win over the Spartans.
Bond led Floyd (2-0, 2-0) with 19 points, while Thompson had 15. Josiah Banks added 12 points for the Buffaloes and Tanyan Sutphin scored 11. Floyd scored 32 points in the first quarter.
John Hamlin led Giles (0-2, 0-2) with 16 points. Logan Simmons added 12.
FLOYD COUNTY (2-0, 2-0)
G.Gallimore 3, Sutphin 11, Thompson 15, H.Gallimore 3, Nichols 4, Bond 19, Cantrell 4, Agnew 4, Banks 12, Swortzel 16.
GILES (0-2, 0-2)
Parks 2, Hamlin 16, Simmons 12, Hansen 2, Cannaday 2, Whitlock 5, Ratcliffe 4, Myers 8, Price 2, Dunford 9.
Floyd County;32;25;9;24;--;90
Giles;17;9;24;13;--;63
3-point goals -- Floyd County 14 (Thompson 5, Bond 5, G.Gallimore, H.Gallimore, Agnew, Banks), Giles 4 (Hamlin 2, Simmons 2). JV -- Floyd County won 61-49.
