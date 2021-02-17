Patrick Henry girls rout Potomac Falls in Class 5 semifinals

Mike Hedrick’s preseason conditioning program for his Patrick Henry girls basketball team was a good-news, bad-news proposition.
Running 2 miles at the beginning of practice was no fun in December, but it’s paying dividends now.
Patrick Henry ran visiting Potomac Falls off the court in the second half Wednesday as the Patriots took a 61-37 victory in the Class 5 semifinals to reach the state championship game for the first time in school history.
PH (9-2) left the court expecting to see seven-time defending state champion Princess Anne of Virginia Beach in Saturday’s scheduled championship game at home.
“This is where you want to be,” Hedrick said. “The thing we have that no one’s had before is it’s at our gym and Princess Anne has to come all the way across the state to get here.”
Patrick Henry earned its berth by outscoring Potomac Falls 39-18 in the second half as the Patriots’ tempo had the Panthers running sprints for the final 16 minutes.
PH senior Savannah Derey is now thankful for the preseason work.
“I wouldn’t say we were happy about it, but we knew there would be a time when it would come down to us being more conditioned than the other team,” Derey said.
Potomac Falls coach Lynn Ewald said his team was ready for Patrick Henry’s fast-paced style.
“We planned for it, we had some good practices preparing for it,” Ewald said. “We did a good job in the first half. Some of those opportunities we had in the first half weren’t necessarily there in the second half.”
Patrick Henry caught fire in the second half from all angles.
Derey scored PH’s final three buckets of the second quarter in the paint, so Potomac Falls geared it’s defense to stop the 6-foot-1 forward after halftime.
It opened room for the Patriots’ shooters.
Mini Childress nailed three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Shelby Fiddler added a pair for a 43-23 lead and the issue was decided.
Childress led PH with 16 points, while Derey had 12, Fiddler hit 11 and Trinity Breedlove added 10.
“Multiple people stepped up and hit shots,” Hedrick said.
Potomac Falls’ players wore masks, while the Patriots did not for the first time this season.
“We didn’t have to wear masks, which was helpful,” Hedrick said. “So we were able to last maybe a little bit longer than if we had the cloth.
“Our game was to find a way to neutralize their rebounding and then get the ball and push, push, push.”
PH held Potomac Falls’ 1-2 punch of Ashley Allen and Paige Anderson to a combined 24 points.
Allen, who will play at King University, scored 15 points. Anderson, committed to Randolph-Macon, added nine.
“It was great to be able to play,” Ewald said. “Quarantine, we had a little pause there in the middle of the season. Our girls kept battling. I know it didn’t go our way, but winning the region and getting to the states for the first time, these seniors created a legacy.
“But the score on the scoreboard doesn’t change.”