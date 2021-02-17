Patrick Henry girls rout Potomac Falls in Class 5 semifinals

Mike Hedrick’s preseason conditioning program for his Patrick Henry girls basketball team was a good-news, bad-news proposition.

Running 2 miles at the beginning of practice was no fun in December, but it’s paying dividends now.

Patrick Henry ran visiting Potomac Falls off the court in the second half Wednesday as the Patriots took a 61-37 victory in the Class 5 semifinals to reach the state championship game for the first time in school history.

PH (9-2) left the court expecting to see seven-time defending state champion Princess Anne of Virginia Beach in Saturday’s scheduled championship game at home.

“This is where you want to be,” Hedrick said. “The thing we have that no one’s had before is it’s at our gym and Princess Anne has to come all the way across the state to get here.”

Patrick Henry earned its berth by outscoring Potomac Falls 39-18 in the second half as the Patriots’ tempo had the Panthers running sprints for the final 16 minutes.

PH senior Savannah Derey is now thankful for the preseason work.