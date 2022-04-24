PCHS girls hoopsters recognized

Members of the Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar basketball team were recognized for their accomplishments at the April 12 meeting of the Pulaski County School Board.

The team has made it to the VHSL State Playoffs each of the past four seasons, earned the River Ridge District championship the past two seasons, were Region 4 Champions the past three seasons, and were 4A State runners-up two of those seasons. This season they finished with a record of 24-4.