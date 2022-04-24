 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PCHS girls hoopsters recognized

042422-roa-nr-pchsladycougars-p01

The Lady Cougars were recently recognized.

 Courtesy Pulaski County High School

Members of the Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar basketball team were recognized for their accomplishments at the April 12 meeting of the Pulaski County School Board.

The team has made it to the VHSL State Playoffs each of the past four seasons, earned the River Ridge District championship the past two seasons, were Region 4 Champions the past three seasons, and were 4A State runners-up two of those seasons. This season they finished with a record of 24-4.

Recognized at the meeting were Ally Fleenor, Courtney Cregger, Erin Russell, Hailey Capps, Hannah Keefer, Jaden Lawson, Keslyn Secrist, Morgan Vest, Taryn Blankenship, Tori Vest, Paige Huff, Andi Ratcliff, Caroline Bishop and Reese Nolan. The Lady Cougars are coached by Head Coach Scott Ratcliff and assistant coaches Shawn Lawson, Rick Secrist and Jennifer Ratcliff.

- Submitted by David Gravely

