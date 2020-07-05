“Did you catch anything?”
That’s a heck of a question to ask Nick Sebolt.
The Glenvar High School athlete snagged nearly every football thrown his way for two years as a starting wide receiver, and he scooped up just about every sharply hit groundball at shortstop.
So the subject might have been a Friday fishing trip on the Roanoke River, but the answer was predictable.
“I caught a few,” he said.
No surprise if you ask Glenvar baseball coach Jeremy Cromer or football coach Kevin Clifford.
Sebolt hauled in 96 passes for more than 1,700 yards as a two-year football starter. He brought the same good-hands approach to the baseball field.
“Great hands,” Cromer said. “Some of the best hands I’ve seen at shortstop. I played with a guy at Bluefield [College], Javy Rodriguez, the smoothest hands I’ve seen. Nick was pretty close.
“He was an excellent football player. My wife and I went and watched him play at Hidden Valley. The quarterback threw it up and she said, ‘There’s no way he’s going to get to it,’ and here he goes. It was outstanding.”
Glenvar was poised to have another strong baseball season in 2020 until VHSL spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sebolt would have been a returning senior starter as Cromer anticipated moving the 5-foot-11, 170-pound shortstop up in the Highlanders’ batting order.
“His bat was work in progress,” Cromer said. “He started off [2019] at the top, but he hurt his hip and we had to DH for him. He could field, but he couldn’t swing.
“I was planning on him hitting at the top of the lineup, getting on base and stealing.”
Instead, it was his senior year that felt stolen to Sebolt.
“It really sucked for baseball, all the hard work we put in,” he said. “I played with all those guys my whole life. I was really looking forward to it.”
Now Sebolt has his sights set on attending Virginia Tech, where he plans to obtain a two-year associate degree in a field that could eventually land him on a field.
He will enter an agriculture technology program with a heavy focus on turf management.
A session with Glenvar guidance counselor Kelley McCall laid the groundwork for his decision.
“I just didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school. I talked to our guidance counselor. I said I wanted to do something ‘outdoorsy’ maybe. She said her husband teaches in that program.”
Sebolt said Clifford encouraged him to consider a college football career. A visit to Randolph-Macon during his junior year was intriguing, but the idea of playing at the next level did not catch on.
“[Clifford] thought I could do it if I put all my effort into it,” Sebolt said. “But after I got accepted into that Tech program, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Football is Sebolt’s favorite sport despite a slow start as a youngster.
“I played football for one or two years, didn’t like it early on,” he said.
Clifford convinced him to play on Glenvar’s junior varsity team in 2017.
His two varsity seasons produced some major highlights: 53 receptions in 2018 including 10 for 149 yards in a 24-21 second-round playoff loss to Appomattox County.
Sebolt had 43 catches last fall, with 14 coming in another playoff loss to Appomattox.
He said his most memorable moment occurred during a 2019 victory over James River.
“Taking the opening kickoff to the house,” he said. “[And] I actually caught a pass, dislocated my shoulder and still ran it in.”
Sebolt’s biggest catch might be the 45-inch muskie he and his father landed on the New River.
The recent Glenvar graduate is spending most of his time on the water and working for a local plumber.
He will wear a Glenvar jersey one more time Aug. 1 when the Salem Red Sox and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame sponsor a pair of games at Haley Toyota Field, giving some extra innings to high school players who were denied their senior year.
Cromer will be among the coaches taking part.
“I think it’s a great experience,” Cromer said. “They’re calling it ‘The Last Inning.’ One last hurrah.”
And if Sebolt commits a bobble at shortstop? Don’t worry. He has a confession to make.
“I’ve dropped a few,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.