Timesland scores


VIC/BRC tournament schedule
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE

BASEBALL

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Hargrave Military at No. 4 Virginia Episcopal

No. 6 Eastern Mennonite at No. 3 Blue Ridge

Thursday, semifinals

Hargrave Military-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 Carlisle

Blue Ridge-Eastern Mennonite winner at No. 2 North Cross

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

BOYS LACROSSE

Thursday, first round

No. 4 Roanoke Catholic at No. 1 North Cross

No. 3 Blue Ridge at No. 2 New Covenant

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

First-round winners, TBA

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Virginia Episcopal at No. 4 Eastern Mennonite

No. 6 Hargrave Military at No. 3 Blue Ridge

Thursday, semifinals

Eastern Mennonite-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 North Cross

Blue Ridge-Hargrave Military winner at No. 2 Covenant

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

GIRLS SOCCER

Thursday, first round

No. 4 Virginia Episcopal at No. 1 Covenant

No. 3 Eastern Mennonite at No. 2 North Cross

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

