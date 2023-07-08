Salem’s three pitchers limited host Lynchburg to two hits and combined to strike out eight batters after the first inning Friday night.

The Hillcats’ two first-inning runs held up as they edged the Red Sox 2-1 in the fourth game of the six-game series.

Jose Ramirez (1-5), Luis Talavera and Reidis Sena combined to limit the Hillcats (37-41) to four hits and they struck out 10 batters.

Lynchburg scored in the first off Ramirez on a Robert Lopez RBI single and a Jose Devers groundout.

Lopez’s RBI single was the Hillcats’ lone hit in 11 chances with runners in scoring position.

The Red Sox (36-40) were limited to four hits as well.

They got on the board in the sixth inning on Ahbram Liendo’s solo homer.

Lynchburg pitching retired the next nine batters, and Lyonell James was stranded on base in the ninth inning after reaching on a one-out single.