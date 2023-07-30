Salem starter Noah Dean delivered one of his best starts in nearly two months.

It wasn’t enough for the Red Sox to win Sunday against Lynchburg.

The Hillcats used a pair of home runs in the early innings to hold on for a 3-2 triumph to close the seven-game series at Carilion Clinic Field.

Dean, the left-hander from Old Dominion, fell to 1-7 after allowing one run on one hit over four innings. He struck out seven and walked only two.

The lone run he surrendered came in the second inning on Jose Devers’ homer.

The Hillcats (46-49, 15-15) extended their advantage to 3-0 on Jordan Brown’s two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Salem (45-48, 15-15) cut the deficit to one run in the sixth inning on Yorberto Mejicano’s solo homer and Alexis Hernandez’s RBI ground out.

The Red Sox had only one hit after their two-run sixth inning — a two-out single by Albert Feliz in the seventh inning — and Hillcats closer Tomas Reyes picked up his seventh save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

Salem begins a six-game series at Fredericksburg at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.