Salem’s three-game winning streak featured stellar pitching that limited big innings.

Lynchburg used big run-scoring frames Wednesday to sweep a doubleheader at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Hillcats scored four first-inning runs in the opener, scored four third-inning runs in the nightcap to take the lead for good, and they claimed 9-3 and 7-2 wins to snap Salem’s three-game winning streak.

The Hillcats (44-47, 13-13) served as the home team in the nightcap because their home game against the Red Sox (43-46, 13-13) on July 9 was postponed to Wednesday.

Lynchburg took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the opener on Jose Devers’ grand slam.

The Hillcats used a four-run third in the nightcap to break a 2-all tie. Three runs scored on Jordan Brown’s sacrifice fly thanks to a throwing error by Enderso Lira.

Cutter Coffey went 3 for 4 with a double and seventh-inning solo homer in the opener.

Alexis Hernandez and Albert Feliz each went for 2 for 3 in the nightcap.

The Roanoke Times