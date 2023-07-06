Three Salem pitchers combined to hold Lynchburg to two hits over the final five-plus innings.

It wasn't enough to overcome the Hillcats' early scoring output.

Lynchburg scored four runs off Red Sox starter Noah Dean and held on to claim a 4-3 home victory Wednesday evening.

Dean (1-5) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over 2 2/3 innings.

Luis De La Rosa, Jhonny Felix and Marques Johnson combined to limit the Hillcats (36-40) to two hits over the final 5 1/3 innings.

Lynchburg scored three times in the second and once more in the third.

Brooks Brannon hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Red Sox (35-39) to trim the deficit to one run.

His blast came against Hillcats starter Austin Peterson (4-5). Peterson allowed three hits, walked two and struck out nine.

Braunny Munoz pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Tomas Reyes pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save.