Barber's hat trick dooms Dawgs

Jacob Barber scored a natural hat trick in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit, and Huntsville rallied to defeat Roanoke 5-2 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,812 at the Berglund Center.

Josh Nenadal gave the Rail Yard Dawgs (15-7-2) a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at the 1:59 mark of the third period. Barber equalized at the 8:47 mark, then netted twice less than two minutes apart late in the stanza.

Robbie Fisher and Sy Nutkevich also scored for the Havoc (14-8-1), which outshot Roanoke 28-24.

Bryce Martin assisted on both Roanoke tallies. Brady Heppner opened the scoring for the Dawgs late in the first period.

The Dawgs return to the ice Friday with a two-game home series against Macon.