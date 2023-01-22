 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birmingham snaps Dawgs' 5-game win streak

Michael Gillespie scored a tie-breaking goal in the second period, Hayden Stewart finished with 34 saves and Birmingham halted Roanoke's five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Saturday night in front of 5,575 fans at the Berglund Center.

Jarrad Vroman tallied the lone goal for the Rail Yard Dawgs (20-8-2) after Scott Donahue opened the scoring for the Bulls (19-11-1) early in the second period. Dylan Johnson and Gillespie each finished with a goal and an assist for Birmingham, which improved to 1-2 against Roanoke this season.

The Dawgs held a 35-26 advantage in shots but couldn't solve Stewart. Tom Aubrun had 22 saves in net for Roanoke.

The Dawgs will return to the ice Friday and Saturday for a pair of games at Pensacola.

