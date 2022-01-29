Bulls nip Dawgs with late goal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mike Davis scored the game-winning goal with 1:44 left in regulation, lifting the Birmingham Bulls to a 4-3 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,795 at the Pelham Civic Complex.
The Dawgs (16-8-6) held a 3-2 lead heading into the third period, but Jake Pappalardo equalized for Birmingham (8-20-4) with 6:29 remaining to set up Davis’ decisive goal.
Brady Heppner supplied a goal and an assist for the Dawgs. Travis Armstrong and Matt O’Dea also scored for Roanoke.
Armstrong and Davis each earned a game-misconduct penalty for fighting after the final horn.
The Dawgs were scheduled to play at Huntsville on Saturday night.