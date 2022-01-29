Bulls nip Dawgs with late goal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mike Davis scored the game-winning goal with 1:44 left in regulation, lifting the Birmingham Bulls to a 4-3 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,795 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The Dawgs (16-8-6) held a 3-2 lead heading into the third period, but Jake Pappalardo equalized for Birmingham (8-20-4) with 6:29 remaining to set up Davis’ decisive goal.

Brady Heppner supplied a goal and an assist for the Dawgs. Travis Armstrong and Matt O’Dea also scored for Roanoke.

Armstrong and Davis each earned a game-misconduct penalty for fighting after the final horn.

The Dawgs were scheduled to play at Huntsville on Saturday night.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.