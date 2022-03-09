Dawgs aim to halt their descent

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will try to put a stop to their freefall as they continue their longest road trip of the season this week.

The Dawgs (18-19-7) are coming off a disastrous three-game sweep at the hands of Peoria in which they were outscored 18-5 and drowned themselves in penalty minutes. They’ve lost 13 of 15 as they travel to Birmingham (13-27-4) on Thursday ahead of Friday and Saturday games at Pensacola (22-15-6).

The matchup with Birmingham is particularly consequential, given that the Dawgs hold a 13-point edge on the Bulls for the eighth and final playoff position. Birmingham has dropped four in a row.

Pensacola is on a four-game points streak and stands in sixth place.

The Dawgs shook up their roster earlier this week, releasing longtime goaltender Henry Dill while signing defensemen C.J. Valerian and Casey Winn.

Dill played 39 career games for Roanoke — the third-most by a goalie in franchise history. He had an .885 save percentage and 3.47 goals against average in 15 appearances this season.

Roanoke will be without Matt O’Dea on Thursday, as he was suspended one game this week for a boarding misconduct penalty committed in Sunday’s 8-2 loss to Peoria.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.