Dawgs, Bobcats seek elusive first win

Two of the three remaining winless teams in the SPHL will square off at the Berglund Center on Friday and Saturday nights, as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will play host to the Vermilion County Bobcats.

Roanoke (0-2-4) has picked up a point in each of its past four games but has yet to break into the win column. The Dawgs dropped a pair of shootout decisions to first-place Huntsville at home last weekend.

The visitors this weekend, at least on paper, should present less of a challenge than the unbeaten Havoc. The Bobcats (0-6) — a first-year SPHL franchise out of Danville, Illinois — are the only team in the league that hasn’t earned a point this season. They’ve been outscored 13-1 in two games this month.

The Dawgs are led by Logan Fredericks (three goals, two assists), Mac Jansen (three goals, two assists) and Jeff Jones (two goals, three assists). Vermilion County’s top skater thus far has been Zach White, with two goals and one assist.

The Dawgs announced this week that they’d moved opening night goaltender Henry Dill from the 21-day injured reserve to the 30-day injured reserve and released defenseman Zak Sheikh. Additionally, Billy Vizzo was called up to the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.

These two games (both 7:05 p.m. starts) are the last at home for Roanoke until Nov. 26.

