Dawgs cap profitable week with win over 1st-place Huntsville

Goaltender Austyn Roudebush sparkled for the second straight night, and Matt O’Dea scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-1 victory over the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,538 at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs (11-5-6) extended their points streak to six game by handing league-leading Huntsville (20-3-1) just its fourth loss of the season.

Roudebush made 31 saves on 32 shots while winning for the second straight night. Tom Pokorney, Mac Jansen and Brant Sherwood also scored for the Dawgs.

Jacob Barber gave Huntsville an early 1-0 lead midway through the first period before Pokorney equalized with 2:17 left in the stanza.

O’Dea’s decisive goal came 2:53 into the second period on assists from CJ Stubbs and Sherwood. Stubbs finished with three assists.

