Dawgs collapse in 3rd period, drop opener

Because of opening night festivities, Friday’s game between the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Fayetteville Marksmen started late.
The Dawgs wish it had ended a little bit earlier, too.
After holding a lead for more than two periods, the Dawgs collapsed in the third. Fayetteville scored four unanswered goals in the final stanza to stun Roanoke 4-1 at the Berglund Center.
An announced crowd of 4,136 enthusiastically welcomed the Dawgs back onto the ice for the first time in 601 days only to watch Drake Glover scored the tying and go-ahead goals less than three minutes apart.
Matt McNair added two goals, including an empty netter, to create the final margin.
“We let a team hang around,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “When we had opportunities to do something about it and we didn’t, things like that happen.”
The night started brilliantly for Roanoke, which got on the board less than three minutes into the game. CJ Stubbs streaked into the right circle and fed a wide-open Matt Beer, who sent a one-timer past Fayetteville goaltender Jason Pawloski.
“We talked about making simple plays early on,” Bremner said. “We had a nice goal to start, and all of a sudden we thought it was going to be tic-tac-toe point night. Opportunities to shoot the puck, we’re throwing them away.”
The Dawgs outshot Fayetteville 9-3 in the first period but couldn’t get another one past Pawloski. They had three power-play opportunities in the period but came up empty in all of them, putting little pressure on the Marksmen with the extra man.
“I’d say some rust there,” Bremner said of the power plays. “A couple of those were abbreviated -- I think we had one that was just a couple seconds -- but it was decision-making all the way around.
“Things we talked about on the power play, getting up the ice with the puck, just went right out the window. It was clear one team was executing their game plan, and we decided not to.”
Still, it looked like the Dawgs might escape with a 1-0 victory before Glover equalized from the doorstep with 13:53 remaining in the third period.
With 11:26 showing on the clock, Glover unleashed a left-handed shot from the left circle that beat Roanoke netminder Henry Dill and gave Fayetteville a 2-1 lead.
McNair doubled the advantage with a goal from a similar spot with 7:42 left.
The Dawgs will get another crack at Fayetteville next Friday at the Berglund Center, as they wrap up the home portion of the October schedule. They’re hopeful they’ll be able to finish markedly better in that one.
“It took us getting down 3-1 to show a little [vim] and vinegar and take the puck to the net,” Bremner said. “We got a couple scoring opportunities. At the end of the day, they executed, we didn’t.”