Dawgs complete 2-game sweep of Evansville

Jeff Jones had a goal and an assist and Austyn Roudebush stopped all 25 shots he faced in his second shutout of the season as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-0 on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 3,389 at the Berglund Center.
Nick DeVito, Chris Vella and Mac Jansen also scored for Roanoke (8-5-5), which completed a two-game sweep of the Thunderbolts (11-9).
Jones’ goal was his 47th as a member of the Dawgs, placing him one shy of Steve Mele’s franchise record.
The Dawgs next play Thursday at home against Fayetteville.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
