 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware

Dawgs complete 2-game sweep of Evansville

  • 0
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Jeff Jones had a goal and an assist and Austyn Roudebush stopped all 25 shots he faced in his second shutout of the season as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-0 on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 3,389 at the Berglund Center.

Nick DeVito, Chris Vella and Mac Jansen also scored for Roanoke (8-5-5), which completed a two-game sweep of the Thunderbolts (11-9).

Jones’ goal was his 47th as a member of the Dawgs, placing him one shy of Steve Mele’s franchise record.

The Dawgs next play Thursday at home against Fayetteville.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

Dawgs rip Marksmen, move above .500

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen provided two goals and an assist to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-3 victory over the Fayetteville Ma…

Marksmen strike late to down Dawgs

Marksmen strike late to down Dawgs

Bryce Ferrell and Taylor Best scored just 26 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Y…

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert