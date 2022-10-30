 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs complete road sweep of Macon

MACON, Ga. – Brady Heppner scored the first of Roanoke’s four goals in the opening period, and the Rail Yard Dawgs breezed to a 6-2 victory over Macon on Saturday night at Macon Centreplex.

The Dawgs (3-1) completed a two-game sweep of the Mayhem (0-4) by winning the shots battle 40-29 and getting 27 saves from Austyn Roudebush.

Dominiks Marcinkevics, Billy Vizzo and Matt O’Dea also scored first-period goals for Roanoke. CJ Valerian and Stephen Alvo added third period goals for the Dawgs.

Roanoke returns home Friday night to face Fayetteville.

