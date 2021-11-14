Dawgs complete weekend sweep of Bobcats

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs completed a weekend sweep of Vermilion County on Saturday night, beating the Bobcats 3-1 at Berglund Center.

In a game that saw the Dawgs and Bobcats combine for 99 penalty minutes, Roanoke extended its points streak to six games behind goals from Josh Nenadal, CJ Stubbs, and Mac Jansen. Bryce Martin notched two assists for the Dawgs.

The third period gave way to tired legs for both teams, as Roanoke registered just eight shots on goal – its lowest total in any period of the weekend. With 5:29 remaining, Nick Ford and Ben Boukal dropped the gloves and both received five-minute fighting majors, while Ford also received a 10-minute game misconduct.

That put Roanoke on the penalty kill for a five-minute major for most of the remaining time in the game, but the Dawgs held on to win by two.

Austyn Roudebush saved 18 of 19 shots that he faced for Roanoke, while Vermilion County’s Brian Wilson kept out 36 of 39 shot attempts.

The Dawgs hit the road this week to face Evansville on Friday and Saturday nights.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.