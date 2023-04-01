Jordan Xavier tallied two goals in his professional debut, and Austyn Roudebush had 29 saves as Roanoke defeated first-place Peoria in Southern Professional Hockey League action Friday night at the Berglund Center.

Jason Lavallee scored a tiebreaking goal late in the second period to give the Rail Yard Dawgs a 3-2 lead. Xavier, who signed with Roanoke on Tuesday after playing six seasons collegiately, opened the scoring and closed it with an insurance goal in the third period as the Dawgs (30-17-5) never trailed.

Billy Vizzo also scored for Roanoke. His 19th goal of the season gave the Dawgs a 2-1 lead at the 5:20 mark of the second period.

Alec Hagaman and Dale Dean each scored tying goals for the Rivermen (35-14-4), who remained in Roanoke for a scheduled rematch Saturday night.