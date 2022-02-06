Dawgs delight season-high crowd with blowout win

A season-high crowd of 5,748 at the Berglund Center on Saturday night witnessed one of Roanoke’s finest performances of the campaign.

Travis Armstrong scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Rail Yard Dawgs piled it on in the third on their way to a 5-1 victory over Knoxville that halted a four-game losing streak.

CJ Stubbs, Jesse Anderson, Mac Jansen and Billy Vizzo also netted for Roanoke (17-11-6), while goaltender Austyn Roudebush made 41 saves to earn first-star honors. Nick DeVito and Jeff Jones had two assists apiece for the Dawgs.

Jared Nash scored for Knoxville (26-7-3) midway through the second period to tie the game 1-1. With just 17 second remaining before the second intermission, Armstrong uncorked a long-distance shot that took a deflection on its way into the Ice Bears’ net.

Anderson gave the Dawgs a two-goal cushion at the 9:08 mark of the third period, scoring on assists from Charlie Pelnik and Jansen. Roanoke then got power-play goals from Jansen and Vizzo late in the period to create the final margin.

The Dawgs travel to Fayetteville on Friday for a two-game road series against the Marksmen, who took back-to-back games at the Berglund Center ahead of Knoxville’s visit.

