Dawgs determined to side-step another deep hole

Bremner determined that his biggest mistake early in 2019 was an overemphasis on skill as opposed to grit and fundamentals. The Dawgs were coming off a surprise run to the SPHL semifinals, and the coach believed his players were advanced beyond the point of stressing the little things.

“I want them to be great; I never want to take away these players’ creativity,” Bremner said. “But at the end of the day, that fundamental basis of hard hockey -- going to the net, finishing the bodies, stick on puck every single time -- is what is fundamental. We need it right from the start, and we can grow into the other side of it.”

The Dawgs get another shot at Fayetteville on Friday at the Berglund Center, and they’ll be looking to replicate many of the unselfish actions that gave them a 1-0 lead through two periods last week.

“You can’t always be the guy scoring the goal,” veteran Dawgs winger Mac Jansen said. “Sometimes you’ve got to block a shot or kill a penalty. That comes from the top down. If the older guys are doing it, the younger guys are going to see that and do it as well.”