HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mac Jansen scored back-to-back goals to open the scoring, Billy Vizzo added two goals and Roanoke defeated Huntsville 5-2 on Saturday night at Propst Arena.

Dominiks Marcinkevics also scored for the Rail Yard Dawgs, who had lost six of their last seven games.

With the win, the Dawgs (22-12-3) moved into a tie for fifth place in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings with Knoxville — a point behind Evansville and Huntsville.

Robbie Fisher and Kasey Kulczycki scored for the Havoc (23-13-2), who lost for the first time in three meetings with Roanoke.

Dawgs goaltender Austyn Roudebush stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced for his league-high 17th win of the season. Nick DeVito and Jarrad Vroman each had two assists for the Dawgs, who will return to action Friday night at Quad City.