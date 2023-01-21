Dawgs down visiting Birmingham on Friday night

Josh Nenadal, Dillon Radin and Brady Heppner each scored to give Roanoke a commanding 3-0 lead, and Austyn Roudebush had 25 saves as the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated Birmingham 5-2 in front of an announced crowd of 4,612 at the Berglund Center on Friday night.

Zac Masson and Jordan Martin each tallied goals for the Bulls (18-11-1) in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Nick Ford supplied a short-handed goal early in the third period for Roanoke, and Mac Jensen capped the scoring.

It was the fifth straight win for the Dawgs (20-7-2), who kept pace atop the Southern Professional Hockey League standings with Peoria. The Rivermen (20-7-2) drew even with Roanoke on points with Thursday's 4-1 win over Quad City, and they beat Quad City 5-0 on Friday.

The Dawgs were scheduled to face Birmingham again Saturday night. Peoria's next game is Sunday against Vermilion County.