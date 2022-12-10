 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs extend winning streak to 5

Sean Leonard scored a tie-breaking goal early in the third period, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated Birmingham 5-3 on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 5,438 at the Berglund Center.

Nick DeVito and Mac Jansen each scored twice for Roanoke (10-4-2), which won its five straight game to leapfrog Birmingham (10-5-1) into third place in the SPHL standings.

Austyn Roudebush made 30 saves for the Dawgs.

Jake Pappalardo and Michael Gillespie netted in the first period to give Birmingham a 2-1 lead, but Mac Jansen equalized just 42 seconds into the second stanza. DeVito and Birmingham’s Nick Fea traded goals to make it a 3-3 game entering the third.

Jansen added insurance at the 7:11 mark of the third, less than two minutes after Leonard put the Dawgs ahead.

Roanoke opens a two-game road series with Macon on Friday night.

