Dawgs fall in shootout after dramatic rally
RYD_Badge_Logo_Final_Color_2020
Courtesy of the Rail Yard Dawgs

PELHAM, Ala. — A valiant comeback earned the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs their first point of the season on Friday night, but they couldn’t make it two.

The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Dawgs 7-6 in a shootout after Logan Fredericks sent the game to overtime with an equalizing goal for Roanoke with 3 seconds left in regulation.

Russell Jordan and Carson Rose scored for Birmingham (2-0) in the shootout, while Mac Jansen was the lone Roanoke player out of six to convert his attempt.

The Dawgs (0-2-1) trailed 4-2 entering the third period before Jansen and Billy Vizzo netted in the first 7:42 of the final stanza to tie the game. Yianni Liarakos, Jeff Jones and Danny Liscio alternated scoring goals ahead of Fredericks’ dramatic tally.

Roanoke closed its two-game road trip at Knoxville on Saturday night.

Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0
Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs couldn’t stop a pair of third-period goals by the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night, losing 2-0 at Berglund Center.

