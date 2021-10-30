Dawgs fall in shootout after dramatic rally

PELHAM, Ala. — A valiant comeback earned the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs their first point of the season on Friday night, but they couldn’t make it two.
The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Dawgs 7-6 in a shootout after Logan Fredericks sent the game to overtime with an equalizing goal for Roanoke with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Russell Jordan and Carson Rose scored for Birmingham (2-0) in the shootout, while Mac Jansen was the lone Roanoke player out of six to convert his attempt.
The Dawgs (0-2-1) trailed 4-2 entering the third period before Jansen and Billy Vizzo netted in the first 7:42 of the final stanza to tie the game. Yianni Liarakos, Jeff Jones and Danny Liscio alternated scoring goals ahead of Fredericks’ dramatic tally.
Roanoke closed its two-game road trip at Knoxville on Saturday night.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.