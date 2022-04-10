 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dawgs fall in shootout; playoff schedule set

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Tommy Besinger scored with 1:30 left in regulation to force overtime, and the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night to conclude the regular season at Crown Coliseum.

Roanoke (23-24-9) built a 2-0 lead midway through the second period on goals by Travis Armstrong and Nick DeVito, but Jarret Kup and Drake Glover netted for Fayetteville (40-14-1) to tie the game. Mac Jansen gave the Dawgs a 3-2 lead late in the second with his 29th goal of the season.

The Dawgs earned the eighth and final playoff spot and will open the postseason this week with a best-of-three series against top-seeded Knoxville. Game 1 is 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in Tennessee, followed by Game 2 at the Berglund Center at 7:

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marksmen rally, beat Dawgs in OT

Marksmen rally, beat Dawgs in OT

FAYETEVILLE, N.C. — Donald Olivieri scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Fayetteville Marksmen rallied to defeat the Roanoke …

Dawgs suffer 9th straight loss

Dawgs suffer 9th straight loss

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Andrew Lane, Drake Glover and Bryan Moore scored to lead the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 3-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert