Dawgs fall in shootout; playoff schedule set

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Tommy Besinger scored with 1:30 left in regulation to force overtime, and the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-3 in a shootout Saturday night to conclude the regular season at Crown Coliseum.

Roanoke (23-24-9) built a 2-0 lead midway through the second period on goals by Travis Armstrong and Nick DeVito, but Jarret Kup and Drake Glover netted for Fayetteville (40-14-1) to tie the game. Mac Jansen gave the Dawgs a 3-2 lead late in the second with his 29th goal of the season.

The Dawgs earned the eighth and final playoff spot and will open the postseason this week with a best-of-three series against top-seeded Knoxville. Game 1 is 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in Tennessee, followed by Game 2 at the Berglund Center at 7:

