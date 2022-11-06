Dawgs fall in Sunday shootout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Fayetteville goaltender Jason Pawloski stonewalled all four Roanoke attempts in the shootout, and the Marksmen defeated the Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 in a Sunday matinee shortened to two periods because of poor ice conditions at Crown Coliseum.

Nick Mangone and Carlos Fornaris scored second-period goals for Fayetteville (3-3) to erase a 2-0 Dawgs lead. Brady Heppner and Mac Jansen netted for Roanoke (4-2-1).

Ice conditions deteriorated to the point where officials determined at the second intermission that a third period could not be played. The game went straight to a shootout, ensuring at least one point to both teams.

Drake Glover and Fornaris scored in the shootout against Dawgs netminder Austyn Roudebush.