Dawgs fall to 1st-place Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tyler Piacentini scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and the Huntsville Havoc added an empty-netter to defeat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-3 on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 6,037 at Propst Arena.

The Dawgs (16-9-6) closed the week with back-to-back narrow losses to the SPHL’s Alabama contingent after drilling Macon 10-1 on Thursday night at the Berglund Center.

Jesse Anderson, Matt O’Dea and Chris Vella each scored equalizing goals for Roanoke, but the Dawgs never could take the lead against the first-place Havoc (26-7-2).

Nolan Kaiser, Troy McLean, Kyle Clarke and Rob Darrar also scored for Huntsville.

The Dawgs open a three-game homestand Thursday, facing Fayetteville on consecutive nights before hosting Knoxville on Saturday.

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

