Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs couldn't stop a pair of third period goals by the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night, losing 2-0 at Berglund Center.

A Tanner Froese strike right off of a faceoff win by Steve Bednard led to the game's first goal with 12:18 remaining.

An empty-netter by Drake Glover continued his strong performance in two games against the Dawgs, as he leaves Roanoke with three goals and one assist in two games. Fayetteville goalie Jason Pawloski earned his second career SPHL shutout after notching his first with Huntsville last season.

Roanoke and Fayetteville held each other scoreless throughout the first two periods, with neither team establishing solid footing offensively.

While both teams each squandered a power play chance in the first period, the most exciting play of the period came at the buzzer. Don Olivieri fired a shot on goal right after the horn sounded that nailed Sean Leonard, who thought it was intentional. The two players were booked for minor offenses to start the second period after a quick scrap that didn't result in an actual fighting penalty.

Sloppy offensive play in the second period by the Dawgs and Marksmen opened the game up to plenty of counter-attacking opportunities, but none were taken advantage of.

Part of that was due to the phenomenal play of the two goaltenders. Pawloski was the star of the game, stopping all of Roanoke's 22 shots, while Austyn Roudebush saved 25 of 26 shots by the Marksmen in his return to Roanoke.