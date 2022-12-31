 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware
top story

Dawgs fall to Quad City

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy)

Quad City goaltender Kevin Resop made 20 saves, and Brendan Soucie scored the decisive goal in the second period as the Storm defeated Roanoke 3-1 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,832 at the Berglund Center.

Michael Moran and Taylor Pryce also scored for Quad City (11-10-1). Chris Vella scored in the second period for Roanoke (15-6-2) on assists from Josh Nenadal and Hunter Bersani.

Roanoke completes a busy holiday week with a game against Huntsville on Saturday night.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs steamroll Quad City, 4-0

Dawgs steamroll Quad City, 4-0

Austyn Roudebush made 30 saves, and Roanoke netted three times in the third period while coasting to a 4-0 victory over Quad City on Thursday …

Dawgs' winning streak ends at 9

Dawgs' winning streak ends at 9

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Brian Bowen supplied two goals and one assist as Fayetteville defeated Roanoke 5-3 on Tuesday night at Crown Coliseum, en…

Dawgs extend winning streak to 5

Dawgs extend winning streak to 5

Sean Leonard scored a tie-breaking goal early in the third period, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated Birmingham 5-3 on Saturday in fron…

Dawgs win 3rd straight

Dawgs win 3rd straight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sean Leonard provided a goal and two assists to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 6-2 victory over Fayetteville on Fr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert