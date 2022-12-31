Dawgs fall to Quad City

Quad City goaltender Kevin Resop made 20 saves, and Brendan Soucie scored the decisive goal in the second period as the Storm defeated Roanoke 3-1 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,832 at the Berglund Center.
Michael Moran and Taylor Pryce also scored for Quad City (11-10-1). Chris Vella scored in the second period for Roanoke (15-6-2) on assists from Josh Nenadal and Hunter Bersani.
Roanoke completes a busy holiday week with a game against Huntsville on Saturday night.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
