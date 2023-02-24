Jagger Williamson and Dean Balsamo each had two goals and two assists, and Kristian Stead made 33 saves as Knoxville beat Roanoke 4-1 in Southern Professional Hockey League action Thursday night at the Berglund Center.

Spencer Kennedy tied the game at 1-1 in the first period for the Rail Yard Dawgs (23-14-3). Williamson scored the go-ahead goal for Knoxville in the second period, and Balsamo added a pair of insurance goals in the third.