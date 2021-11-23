Dawgs, Fayetteville have the holiday surrounded

Call it a turkey sandwich.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Fayetteville Marksmen wrap a rare Wednesday/Friday home-and-home series around the Thanksgiving holiday this week, with both teams playing solid hockey entering the first matchup in North Carolina.

The Dawgs (3-3-4) have picked up at least one point in seven of their past eight games, having split a pair at Evansville last weekend. Fayetteville (9-3) has won three straight.

Marksmen center Matt McNair is tied for fifth in the SPHL in points (14) with six goals and eight assists, while teammate Taylor Best has three goals and 10 assists.

The Dawgs are led by Mac Jansen (five goals, four assists) and Travis Armstrong (one goal, eight assists) with nine points apiece.

On Tuesday, the Dawgs announced that Billy Vizzo has returned to Roanoke from the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, while Nick Ford has been loaned to the Adirondack Thunder. Roanoke also signed 6-foot-3 defenseman Dillon Hill.

Friday’s 7:05 game at the Berglund Center will be Roanoke Express Tribute Night, with the Dawgs wearing three different specialty jerseys.

