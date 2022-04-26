Dawgs glad to have 'Roudy' at the ready

Austyn Roudebush didn’t expect to play at all, much less become the hero of a playoff series.

But that’s the thing about these Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs lately: They live to surprise.

The Dawgs open the best-of-five President’s Cup Final series in Peoria on Thursday night, and they’ll do so with two goaltenders they trust. Late-season starter Sammy Bernard remains day-to-day after suffering an injury in Game 1 of the semifinals, but Roudebush has come up clutch for them since that moment.

Roudebush stopped all 36 shots he faced in Roanoke’s 2-0 victory over Huntsville on Saturday that secured a spot in the Final. But he was vital in Game 1, too, coming off the bench to play the final two periods of the Dawgs’ 5-3 win at the Berglund Center last Thursday.

“Knowing that you’re backing up, you really don’t see yourself getting into the game,” Roudebush said Tuesday by phone from Peoria, where the team has been practicing since Sunday. “So you really just try to remain positive and keep the boys’ morale up on the bench, just do whatever you can do to be a good teammate.

“Seeing Sammy go down like that, the blood starts to get pumping, the adrenaline starts to get going. It’s like, ‘Oh, crap, I’m going in. I didn’t expect this.’ You don’t get to see a whole lot of shots in warmups like the starter does. The nerves start to kick in, but it’s the job we love to do.”

And it’s one he did well. Roudebush surrendered two goals in the second period of Game 1 but never the equalizer. He then stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period.

Roudebush learned he’d be starting Game 2 after the team’s Saturday morning skate, when Bernard was deemed unfit to play.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound netminder dominated between the posts as his team clinched the series.

“For him to come in there and pitch a shutout, it was one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen out of a goalie in my career,” Dawgs captain Travis Armstrong said. “We were obviously bought in in front of him, but he was making some stellar saves.

“There was a point where I was out there, I think I lost track of my guy and there was kind of a back-door play. The puck was right on the doorstep, and he somehow got his pad over there. He’s a machine.”

Roudebush had a near out-of-body experience as he made save after save.

“You’re just so focused in and dialed in, it’s almost like you’re blacked out,” he said. “The only thing you can see is the puck.”

After a strong start to the season, Roudebush saw too many pucks get by him during the team’s struggles late in the year. He lost nine of 10 decisions at one point and ceded the starting job to Bernard.

Coach Dan Bremner, though, kept his faith in his goaltender.

“To see Roudy get his opportunity and rise to the challenge, I think the whole group, we couldn’t be more proud of his effort,” Bremner said. “It’s been an up and down year for him, but we knew what he was capable of all year long. When he was put in that pressure situation, to see what he did was incredible.”

And like the rest of the team, Roudebush has seen the struggles vanish. His confidence is soaring heading into the Final, even if it’s taken a few hits at times this season.

“To stay positive, it can be tough, because goalie can be a selfish position,” he said. “It’s just you and the puck, and you’re left alone out there to stop the pucks.

“We have a really good team here that’s very supportive of each other. Being down during that time, I had my brothers with me to pick me up and keep me going and keep me positive. The bigger picture is the team. It’s not about you. It’s not about anything outside the team. It’s just about what’s going on in that locker room, your brothers.

“The big picture is getting to the Cup Final and winning one for Roanoke.”

