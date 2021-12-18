Dawgs hold off Evansville for 3-2 home win

Brady Heppner, Nick Ford and CJ Stubbs scored to give Roanoke a big early lead, and the Rail Yard Dawgs held on for a 3-2 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,803 at the Berglund Center.

Brant Sherwood had two assists for the Dawgs (7-5-5), while Jeff Jones notched one.

Matt MacKay and Dylan Mills scored second-period goals less than two minutes apart for Evansville (11-8) to set up a dramatic finish. Roanoke goaltender Henry Dill stopped all 10 shots he faced in a scoreless third period.

The teams combined to go 0-for-10 on the power play, with each squad scoring a shorthanded goal.

The Dawgs and Thunderbolts conclude their two-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Berglund Center.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.