Dawgs lose at Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Tyler Piacentini scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and the Huntsville Havoc added an empty-netter to defeat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-3 on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 6,037 at Propst Arena.

The Dawgs (16-9-6) closed the week with back-to-back narrow losses to the SPHL’s Alabama contingent after drilling Macon 10-1 on Thursday night at the Berglund Center.

Jesse Anderson, Matt O’Dea and Chris Vella each scored equalizing goals for Roanoke, but the Dawgs never could take the lead against the Havoc (26-7-2).

Nolan Kaiser, Troy McLean, Kyle Clarke and Rob Darrar also scored for Huntsville.

The Dawgs open a three-game homestand Thursday, facing Fayetteville on consecutive nights before hosting Knoxville on Saturday.

