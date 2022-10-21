Dawgs open season with victory over Fayetteville

Mac Jansen, Nick DeVito and Josh Nenadal scored in a dominant second period, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs opened their season with a 4-2 victory over Fayetteville on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,923 at the Berglund Center.

After Jansen tied the game 1-1 with a goal at the 3:58 mark of the period, DeVito scored on the power play on assists from Sean Leonard and Brady Heppner. Nenadal added his tally with 2:18 remaining in the second.

Travis Broughman scored in the third period for Roanoke to restore a two-goal advantage.

Andrew Lane and Taylor McCloy scored for the Marksmen.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday night in Fayetteville.