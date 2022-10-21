 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware
top story

Dawgs open season with victory over Fayetteville

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Mac Jansen, Nick DeVito and Josh Nenadal scored in a dominant second period, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs opened their season with a 4-2 victory over Fayetteville on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,923 at the Berglund Center.

After Jansen tied the game 1-1 with a goal at the 3:58 mark of the period, DeVito scored on the power play on assists from Sean Leonard and Brady Heppner. Nenadal added his tally with 2:18 remaining in the second.

Travis Broughman scored in the third period for Roanoke to restore a two-goal advantage.

Andrew Lane and Taylor McCloy scored for the Marksmen.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday night in Fayetteville.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert