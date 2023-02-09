Drake Glover capped a four-goal second period for Fayetteville on a Taylor McCloy assist, and the Marksmen held on for a 4-3 win over Roanoke in Southern Professional Hockey League action Thursday at the Berglund Center.

After a 10:35 a.m. puck drop and a scoreless first period, Austin Alger opened the scoring 3:14 into the second period with a power-play goal. Nick Mangone and McCloy each scored short-handed 34 seconds apart to make it 3-0.

Josh Nenadal, Matt O'Dea and Nick Ford scored within the first 7:04 of the third period, but the Marksmen (16-18-4) held on despite being outshot 37-31 in the game.

Conor O'Brien had 34 saves for Fayetteville. Tom Aubrun stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced after subbing in for Roanoke starter Austyn Roudebush.

The Dawgs (21-11-3) return to action Friday night at Knoxville.

Also Thursday, the SPHL announced that the Vermilion County Bobcats had ceased operations effective immediately. Roanoke was scheduled to play at Vermilion County on Feb. 19 before hosting the Bobcats on Feb. 23-25. Replacement opponents for the Dawgs will be announced at a later date.