Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic shines in All-Star Game

Atlantic shines in All-Star Game

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Again. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner ha…

Pens’ LeTang activated off IR

Pens’ LeTang activated off IR

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Tuesday night against…

Watch Now: Related Video

Six interesting facts you didn't know about the Super Bowl