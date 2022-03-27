Dawgs rally, complete sweep of 1st-place Havoc

Nick Ford and Jeff Jones scored 92 seconds apart in the second period to erase a one-goal deficit, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Huntsville Havoc 3-1 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,297 at the Berglund Center.
The Dawgs (22-23-7) completed a two-game sweep of the first-place Havoc (39-11-2) and have won four straight following their 0-9 road trip.
Brady Heppner added a late empty-net goal for Roanoke to extend his points streak to five games. Austyn Roudebush made 18 saves for the Dawgs.
Roanoke hosts Knoxville for two games beginning Friday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
