Dawgs rally, complete sweep of Havoc

Nick Ford and Jeff Jones scored 92 seconds apart in the second period to erase a one-goal deficit, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Huntsville Havoc 3-1 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,297 at the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs (22-23-7) completed a two-game sweep of the Havoc (39-11-2), who dropped into second place in the SPHL standings behind Knoxville. Roanoke has won four straight following their 0-9 road trip.

Brady Heppner added a late empty-net goal for Roanoke to extend his points streak to five games. Austyn Roudebush made 18 saves for the Dawgs.

Roanoke hosts Knoxville (39-9-4) for two games beginning Friday.

