Dawgs return home for weekend set with Huntsville
Dawgs return home for weekend set with Huntsville

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be seeking their first victory of the young season when they host the surging Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The SPHL announced on Thursday that Huntsville would replace Macon as Roanoke’s opponent in both games this week, with the Mayhem making up its two road games at a later date.

The Dawgs (0-2-2) earned their first two points last week with a 7-6 shootout loss at Birmingham and a 3-2 overtime defeat to Knoxville. There were encouraging signs for the Roanoke offense, which scored just once in a pair of home losses to Fayetteville to open the season.

Huntsville (5-0) entered the week tied with Evansville atop the SPHL standings. The Havoc were scheduled to play at Macon on Friday night before heading to the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs are led by wingers Mac Jansen (two goals, two assists) and Logan Fredericks (two goals, one assist), while goaltender Austyn Roudebush has a 2.51 goals against average in three starts.

Huntville’s Jacob Barber entered the week as the league leader in points (12) with six goals and six assists. Max Milosek has a 2.00 GAA in four starts in goal for the Havoc.

Puck drop for Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., while Sunday’s game starts at 3:05 p.m.

Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0
Dawgs fall to Fayetteville 2-0

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs couldn’t stop a pair of third-period goals by the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night, losing 2-0 at Berglund Center.

