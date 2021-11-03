Dawgs return home for weekend set with Macon

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be seeking their first victory of the young season when they host the struggling Macon Mayhem on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The Dawgs (0-2-2) earned their first two points last week with a 7-6 shootout loss at Birmingham and a 3-2 overtime defeat to Knoxville. There were encouraging signs for the Roanoke offense, which scored just once in a pair of home losses to Fayetteville to open the season.

Macon also entered the week without a win (0-4-1). They were scheduled to play at Huntsville on Friday night before heading to the Berglund Center.

The Dawgs are led by wingers Mac Jansen (two goals, two assists) and Logan Fredericks (two goals, one assist), while goaltender Austyn Roudebush has a 2.51 goals against average in three starts.

Scott Coash, Bryan Etter and Don Carter Jr. entered the week with two goals apiece for Macon. Michael Stiliadis has a 2.94 GAA in three starts in goal.

Puck drop for Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., while Sunday’s game starts at 3:05 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.