Dawgs rip Macon, set record for victory margin

The party never stopped at the Berglund Center on Thursday night.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs set a franchise record for margin of victory, getting two goals each from Mac Jansen, Matt O’Dea, CJ Stubbs and Brady Heppner to blast the Macon Mayhem 10-1 in front of an announced crowd of 2,642.

Jansen also registered two assists for the Dawgs (16-7-6), who moved into fifth place in the SPHL standings.

Billy Vizzo and Brant Sherwood scored single goals for Roanoke. Austyn Roudebush made 24 saves in goal.

The Dawgs play at Birmingham on Friday night before traveling to Huntsville on Saturday.

