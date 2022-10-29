 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs roll to 4-1 win at Macon

MACON, Ga. – Matt O’Dea provided the tie-breaking tally in the second period as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 victory over Macon on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 908 at Macon Centreplex.

Nick Ford tied the game at 1-1 on the power play midway through the first period after Tommy Munichiello had staked the Mayhem (0-3) to an early lead.

Dominiks Marcinkevics and Josh Nenadal also scored for Roanoke (2-1).

Austyn Roudebush saved 23 of 24 shots for the Dawgs, who outshot Macon 40-24. That included a 17-4 edge in shots in the third period.

The teams were scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Macon.

