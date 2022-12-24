 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Dawgs set team mark with 9th straight win

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy)

Billy Vizzo scored twice and Austyn Roudebush made 24 saves as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs set a franchise record with their ninth straight victory Friday night, defeating Fayetteville 2-1 in front of an announced crowd of 3,735 at the Berglund Center.

Brendan Pepe assisted on both goals for Roanoke (14-4-2), which moved into a tie with Peoria atop the SPHL standings.

The second period was inching toward a scoreless conclusion before Mac Jansen sent a centering pass to Vizzo, who tapped home the go-ahead goal with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Fayetteville (9-10-2) managed just six shots in the third period.

The previous franchise-long winning streak was eight games, established in February 2018.

The Dawgs return to the ice Tuesday with a road game against Fayetteville before playing three straight nights at home beginning Thursday.

