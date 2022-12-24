Dawgs set team mark with 9th straight win

Billy Vizzo scored twice and Austyn Roudebush made 24 saves as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs set a franchise record with their ninth straight victory Friday night, defeating Fayetteville 2-1 in front of an announced crowd of 3,735 at the Berglund Center.

Brendan Pepe assisted on both goals for Roanoke (14-4-2), which moved into a tie with Peoria atop the SPHL standings.

The second period was inching toward a scoreless conclusion before Mac Jansen sent a centering pass to Vizzo, who tapped home the go-ahead goal with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Fayetteville (9-10-2) managed just six shots in the third period.

The previous franchise-long winning streak was eight games, established in February 2018.

The Dawgs return to the ice Tuesday with a road game against Fayetteville before playing three straight nights at home beginning Thursday.