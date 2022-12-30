 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs steamroll Quad City, 4-0

Austyn Roudebush made 30 saves, and Roanoke netted three times in the third period while coasting to a 4-0 victory over Quad City on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 3,311 at the Berglund Center.

The Rail Yard Dawgs (15-5-2) won for the 10th time in 11 games, unseating Peoria for the top spot in the SPHL standings.

Nick DeVito opened the scoring midway through the first period on assists from Brady Heppner and Nick Ford. Ford, Billy Vizzo and Dominiks Marcinkevics tallied in the final stanza.

Roanoke and Quad City (10-10-1) are scheduled to meet again Friday night at the Berglund Center.

