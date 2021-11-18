Dawgs take their 'mo' on the road

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will look to capitalize on their newfound momentum when they travel to Evansville for two games on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Dawgs (2-2-4) picked up their first two wins of the season and extended their points streak to six games by twice defeating last-place Vermilion County at the Berglund Center last weekend. They’ll face a more formidable foe in the Thunderbolts (7-4), who are tied for fourth in the SPHL standings with 14 points.

Roanoke will be without winger Nick Ford, who is tied for fourth on the team with five points. The league suspended Ford earlier this week for both games against Evansville for his slew-footing match penalty in the third period of a 3-1 win last Saturday.

Roanoke is led by Mac Jansen (five goals, four assists), Jeff Jones (four goals, three assists) and CJ Stubbs (one goal, six assists). Cole Stallard and Mike Ferraro pace the Evansville offense with four goals and five assists apiece.

The Dawgs announced Wednesday that they had released forward Chris Hunt, who played in both games last weekend. In his brief tenure with the team, Hunt recorded one shot and participated in a fight in Saturday’s victory.

Roanoke remains on the road until Nov. 26, when it returns home to face Fayetteville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.