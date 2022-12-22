Dawgs tie franchise record with 8th straight win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs matched a franchise record with their eighth straight victory on Wednesday night, getting a late goal from CJ Valerian to defeat Knoxville 6-5 in front of an announced crowd of 4,385 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Roanoke’s Dillon Radin tied the game at 5-5 with a power-play goal at the 5:25 minute mark of the third period. With 4:54 remaining, Valerian scored an unassisted goal to win it.

Travis Broughman, Dominiks Marcinkevics, Stephen Alvo and Billy Vizzo also scored for Roanoke (13-4-2), which moved into sole possession of second place in the SPHL. The Dawgs have 28 points, two fewer than league-leading Peoria.

Tanner Salsberry scored two goals for Knoxville (12-6-2).

Roanoke wraps up the week with a home game against Fayetteville on Friday night.